Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPCSU. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DPCSU opened at $10.01 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.