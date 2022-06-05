Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,659 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

