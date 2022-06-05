Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.