Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $548,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,288 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 63.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.39.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

