CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

CYBR opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

