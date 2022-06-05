CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.
CYBR opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
