Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Head to Head Survey

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 12.29 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.27 Codexis $104.75 million 6.32 -$21.28 million ($0.33) -30.73

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Codexis has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 237.28%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69% Codexis -16.85% -12.56% -8.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codexis beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

