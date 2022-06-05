D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

