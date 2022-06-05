D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $38,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after acquiring an additional 159,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $70.85 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

