D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $44.18 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,758 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of GoPro worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

