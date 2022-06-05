D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,692 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of RedBall Acquisition worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,267 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,936,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

