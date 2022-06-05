Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $7.21 on Friday, reaching $266.05. 2,173,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

