Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

DPSI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

