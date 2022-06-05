Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $270.57 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.