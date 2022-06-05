Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

