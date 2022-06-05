Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:DELL opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

