Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $$37.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

