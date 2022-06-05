Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

