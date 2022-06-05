Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,427,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $356,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

