DigitalBits Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $130.56 million and approximately $686,648.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00196561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001243 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00323595 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

