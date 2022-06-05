DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

