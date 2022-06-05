Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of DIN opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $98.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

