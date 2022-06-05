Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 251.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,018 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

DFS stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

