DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 932,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,950. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Equities analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.