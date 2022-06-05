Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

