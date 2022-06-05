Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Domo has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Domo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

