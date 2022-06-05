DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a top pick rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.24.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

