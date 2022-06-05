Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,625,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,482,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,165 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.