DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($33.01) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

DWS stock opened at €31.52 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

