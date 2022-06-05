DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.76. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 5,947 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.