DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.76. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 5,947 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
