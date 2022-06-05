DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $580.09 on Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $580.09 or 0.01946011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $106,792.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00222016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00289290 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.