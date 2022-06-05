DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $368.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

