DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9,200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.67.

NYSE LEA opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $122.67 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

