DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 51,396 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 374,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 277,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.