DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys Shares of 50,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

