DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 565,434 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 533.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,434 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $96,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $983.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

