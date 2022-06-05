DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

