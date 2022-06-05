DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

