DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.16% of Credit Acceptance worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $565.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.23. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $386.01 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

