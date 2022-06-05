DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 756,233 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 756,233 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 909,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

