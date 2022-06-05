DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DZS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DZS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

