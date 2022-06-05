DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $25.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $525.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $157,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

