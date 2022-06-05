Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $34.66. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
