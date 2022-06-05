Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.70

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.48). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 55,545 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.70. The company has a market cap of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94.
Earthport Company Profile (LON:EPO)
