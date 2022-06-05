East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.99% of East West Bancorp worth $333,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

