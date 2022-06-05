Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.