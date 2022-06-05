Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.44.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

