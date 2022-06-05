Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

