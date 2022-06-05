Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their overweight rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

