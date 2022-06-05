Enbridge’s (ENB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.81.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$58.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The company has a market cap of C$119.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.83 and a 52-week high of C$59.56.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $559,518.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.