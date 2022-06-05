Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of DAVA opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

